France in Turmoil as ‘Block Everything’ Protests Sweep Nation

PARIS — France was gripped by disruption Wednesday as the leaderless “Block Everything” movement sought to paralyze the country just days after the collapse of Prime Minister François Bayrou’s government. Police reported nearly 200 arrests nationwide amid fires, barricades, and tense clashes with demonstrators, reported by Euro News.

Authorities deployed some 80,000 officers to contain the unrest as thousands of protesters poured into Paris and other major cities. The prefecture said at least 95 arrests were made in the capital region by mid-morning.

In eastern Paris, demonstrators set trash bins ablaze, obstructed tram lines, and tried to block the périphérique, Europe’s busiest ring road. Police dismantled barricades within hours. At Porte de Montreuil, officers broke up attempts to force traffic to a standstill, while at Gare du Nord, one of Europe’s busiest stations, tensions flared when protesters attempted to storm the terminal. Officers responded with tear gas, briefly closing access before reopening the hub.

Chants of “Macron, démission!” — “Macron, step down!” — echoed across rallies. The protests erupted after Bayrou’s unpopular austerity-driven budget plans triggered the government’s collapse Monday. President Emmanuel Macron quickly tapped Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu as prime minister, but anger on the streets has not subsided.

“No blockade will be tolerated,” outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau warned as an emergency crisis unit convened early Wednesday. Yet the decentralized movement, organized through social media channels, proved difficult to contain.

For many, the grievances go beyond Bayrou’s budget. Inflation, cuts to public services, and what protesters describe as a detached political elite have fueled months of discontent. “We’re sick of it all,” said Marie, a student and actress, who joined marches in Paris. “Macron can’t keep ignoring us.”

Unions have amplified the unrest. The CGT and SUD federations endorsed Wednesday’s mobilizations, with broader strikes planned for September 18. SUD Rail representative Eric Challal said workers are “fed up with paying while corporations and the wealthy escape responsibility.”

Public opinion is split. An Ipsos poll showed 46% support for the movement, including majorities among left-wing voters and far-right supporters of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally.

Healthcare and pharmacy workers are preparing their own walkouts next week, warning of thousands of closures if cuts proceed. Calls for Macron to dissolve parliament and call snap elections are also growing louder.