EU border chaos: travellers face five hour waits under new system

BRUSSELS: Europe’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) is still causing severe disruption at the borders of the Schengen area, with travellers facing waits of up to five hours at peak times, airport and airline groups have warned.

Nearly six months after the system was fully introduced, there is little sign of improvement. The European airport association ACI EUROPE and Airlines for Europe (A4E) said border controls remain chaotic, with delays of more than two hours now common. The consequences include missed flights, overcrowded terminals and mounting pressure on staff.

According to the two organisations, the problems stem from staff shortages, unstable EES computer systems and limited use of self-service kiosks and automated border controls. They also said the EU’s “Travel to Europe” app has been underused because of its limited functions and low adoption.

The EES has been fully operational since April 10, 2026. It records third-country nationals electronically, collecting personal data, facial images and fingerprints instead of using passport stamps. Austrian citizens are not required to register, but those returning from non-Schengen countries may still face longer waits in shared control areas.

The associations have presented a six-point plan urging the European Commission and member states to act immediately. Their demands include ending duplicate checks, improving the processing of biometric data, preventing duplicate entries in the system, redesigning the “Travel to Europe” app and expanding automated controls for non-EU travellers.

Their most far-reaching proposal calls for the temporary suspension of some EES biometric registration when waiting times become excessive, a measure they want permanently enshrined in law.

ACI EUROPE Director General Olivier Jankovec and A4E Managing Director Ourania Georgoutsakou said the difficulties were no longer teething problems. They argued that passengers, airports and airlines should not continue to pay the price for avoidable failures.

While acknowledging that the system has strengthened security at Europe’s external borders, the groups said its promise of faster and easier travel has not been fulfilled.