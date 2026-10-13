Saudi led coalition warns civilians to leave Sanaa fuel site

RIYADH: The Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has warned civilians to leave a fuel facility in Sanaa ahead of what it described as a targeted operation, raising fears of renewed military activity in the Yemeni capital, reported by Arab News.

The coalition’s joint forces command issued the warning on Tuesday, calling on residents to evacuate the Yemen Petroleum Company’s Al-Sabahah central fuel station in Sanaa. It said the appeal was made “for their own safety” and published an illustrative map showing the area from which civilians were being asked to move away.

The announcement did not specify when the operation would begin or give details of its intended target. However, the warning to clear a major fuel site suggested that the coalition considered the location relevant to its planned action.

The coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognised government, has repeatedly carried out air operations against sites it says are used by the Houthi movement. Sanaa has been under Houthi control since 2014, and the capital remains a focal point in Yemen’s long-running conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said three drones had been destroyed north of Riyadh. In a post on X, he said the drones had been intercepted, though he did not provide further details about their origin or any damage caused.

The twin announcements highlighted the continuing volatility of the region. While the drone incident pointed to ongoing security concerns around the Saudi capital, the evacuation warning in Sanaa signalled a possible escalation in Yemen itself.

For civilians in Sanaa, the warning added to the uncertainty of daily life in a city where military activity and infrastructure have long been intertwined. Fuel stations are essential for transport, power and basic services, making any operation near such a site a matter of immediate public concern.

The coalition urged residents to follow its instructions and avoid the marked area until further notice.