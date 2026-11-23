MADRID: When Spaniards go to the polls on Nov. 29, they will be doing more than choosing a government. They will be firing the opening shot in a race that could reshape Europe itself, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Spain, France, Poland and Italy, four of the European Union’s largest countries and home to 47.5 percent of its people, all face major elections within the next year or so. Nationalist and far-right parties stand ready to gain ground in each, and their rise could make it harder for the bloc to agree on its budget, new members and help for Ukraine.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has led since 2018, but his grip looks weaker now. Anger over soaring housing costs and a string of corruption scandals has worn down public patience. The conservative People’s Party leads the polls, and several surveys suggest it could win a majority of the 350 seats with help from the far-right Vox party.

France follows in April, when President Emmanuel Macron, barred from a third term, must step aside. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen tops recent polls, with hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon trailing. The left, however, remains fractured: lawmaker François Ruffin quit the race on Nov. 21 without backing anyone.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition is ahead, though no election date has been set. Opposition parties are deeply divided, and Tusk’s laws keep running into vetoes from President Karol Nawrocki.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni seeks a second term in 2027 after voters rejected her judicial reforms in March. She also faces a challenge from the right, where former general Roberto Vannacci wants to end military aid to Ukraine.

Such shifts matter because the European Council, where national leaders steer the union, decides budgets and enlargement by unanimous vote. Analyst Stefan Lehne of Carnegie Europe warns that more Euroskeptic leaders could make agreement harder.

Yet a nationalist wave is not necessarily a united one. Europe’s radical right, Lehne notes, remains sharply split over Russia’s war in Ukraine.