In Pakistan, a letter can sometimes carry the weight of a heartbeat. On Monday, opposition leaders Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas wrote to the country’s top judges, urging immediate judicial intervention to protect the lives, health, and fundamental rights of former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, reported by The Express Tribune.

The letter also demanded the full implementation of the Supreme Court’s August 18 order. That order directed authorities to shift Imran to Shifa International Hospital for treatment and to arrange weekly meetings with his family. Instead, the opposition leaders say, the ruling was defeated within its first 72 hours. Imran was taken to PIMS, not Shifa. The ordered medical board was never formed. He was returned to Adiala Jail before dawn.

Imran and Bushra remain incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. They were sentenced to 17 years in December 2025 in the Toshakhana-II case, which concerns a Bulgari jewellery set allegedly retained unlawfully. Imran has been in custody since August 2023 and is also serving a sentence in a £190 million corruption case. More trials await him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

For the opposition, this is no longer only a legal battle. It is a question of whether a prisoner’s life can be allowed to slip through the cracks of power. Bushra, too, is described as a prisoner of the state. She needs a second eye operation to prevent permanent loss of sight, while her medical records and access to doctors remain restricted.

Imran’s personal physician, Dr Faisal Sultan, has warned that the former premier must see a specialist within days to avoid irreversible heart damage. He said isolation may be worsening Imran’s blood pressure.

The letter also points to the words of UN human rights chief Volker Türk, who publicly called for Imran’s release and proper treatment. It reminds the courts that Pakistan is bound by the Convention against Torture and that the world is watching.

The opposition leaders asked the judges to treat their letter as a petition, ordering Imran’s transfer to Shifa within 24 hours, a proper medical board, access to his own doctors, an end to solitary confinement, and unhindered meetings with family and lawyers. They also sought urgent care for Bushra and accountability for officials who ignored the court.

Drawing a parallel with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s case, the letter carries a haunting warning: history can acknowledge injustice, but only the courts can prevent it while a life still breathes.