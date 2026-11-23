A routine police operation at Vienna’s Floridsdorf railway station has uncovered a disturbing collection of dangerous fireworks and concealed weapons, with two boys aged just 12 and 14 found carrying illegal items. In total, officers seized 343 prohibited pyrotechnic devices during the operation, according to 5 Minuten.

The special inspection was carried out on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by Vienna Police’s rapid response unit. Officers focused on the illegal possession of fireworks and other dangerous items around the busy railway station. The findings, announced by the Vienna State Police Directorate on Monday, raised fresh concerns about the risks posed by illegal explosives, particularly when they fall into the hands of children.

During a search of a train, officers discovered 118 fireworks hidden inside a toilet. The collection included 96 category F3 devices and 22 category F4 fireworks, the latter belonging to an especially dangerous class. The owner of the items could not initially be identified.

Further searches at the station revealed even more alarming discoveries. A 12 year old boy was found carrying 135 pyrotechnic devices, including 35 category F4 fireworks containing prohibited flash powder. Police also discovered an illegal electric stun device disguised as a flashlight in his possession.

A 14 year old boy was carrying another 90 fireworks, which were suspected of containing flash powder. Officers also seized a disguised stun device, a realistic-looking airsoft pistol fitted with a silencer and an emergency hammer. Police believe the hammer may have been stolen from a railway carriage.

The operation resulted in the seizure of all 343 prohibited fireworks, taking a significant quantity of potentially dangerous material off the streets.

Vienna Police have warned the public against handling illegal fireworks, particularly those containing flash powder, which can cause severe injuries. They also caution against purchasing unapproved products from abroad, as these may lack proper safety checks and quality controls.

The discovery serves as a sobering reminder that what may appear to be harmless excitement can quickly turn into a serious threat to public safety, especially when dangerous devices end up in the hands of minors.