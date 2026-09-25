Empty Chairs, Loud Message: Walkout Greets Netanyahu at UN

NEW YORK: Israel’s diplomatic isolation was laid bare at the United Nations on Thursday as dozens of delegates rose and walked out the moment Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached the rostrum. Cheers and jeers rippled through the chamber while General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman called repeatedly for order.

Social media quickly amplified the scene. Users circulated photos contrasting the packed hall during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address with the rows of empty seats that greeted Netanyahu, casting the walkout as a visual verdict on Israel’s standing.

The protest unfolded against the grim backdrop of Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. Palestinian health officials report more than 73,000 killed and over 174,000 wounded since October 2023, with countless victims still buried under rubble. UN agencies continue to document civilian deaths, destroyed homes, and severe obstacles to aid delivery.

In that context, the image of diplomats filing out as Netanyahu began to speak became a potent symbol online of what many described as Israel’s deepening isolation.

Netanyahu, however, used the same platform to issue sharp warnings to Iran and regional armed groups. He recalled last year’s pager explosions that targeted Hezbollah, holding up a device and telling the assembly, “You remember those beepers, the pagers—we paged Hezbollah, and believe me, they got the message.”

He also denounced Western countries that have moved toward recognizing Palestinian statehood, accusing them of rewarding violence. “Murdering Jews pays off,” he said, in a line that drew fresh criticism from Palestinian officials and rights groups.

The walkout, echoed by street protests in New York, underscored how the war in Gaza has reshaped Israel’s place in the world, even inside the hall built to embody global consensus.