Moscow to NATO: Touch Kaliningrad and Face Our Full Arsenal

Russia Warns NATO It Could Use Its Full Nuclear Arsenal Over Kaliningrad

The warning appears in an informal diplomatic document that Russia delivered to the alliance and that Reuters was able to read. In it, Moscow accuses NATO of following a dangerous and reckless course, one that could spark a direct armed conflict. If the alliance tries in any way to cut off the Kaliningrad region, the document says, Russia is ready to use its entire arsenal in defense. That could include strikes on decision-making centers inside NATO countries from the very first moments of a war.

The Kremlin did not deny the letter. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday that Russia had sent a warning about Kaliningrad. He said it was meant to remind “hotheads in Europe” of where Russia stands on the matter.

NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart confirmed that the alliance had received the message and had replied. She said NATO’s activities pose no threat to Russian territory. She also strongly condemned the threat of force and any irresponsible nuclear talk, and urged Russia to end what she called its unprovoked war in Ukraine.

Officials in Europe did not hide their concern. A senior European defense official called the matter serious and said it was the first time since the Cold War that Russia had made such a threat. A NATO diplomat described it as an attempt at intimidation and insisted that it would not shake the alliance’s support for Ukraine.

The letter was not the only signal. In recent days, Russian embassies in at least three European countries have issued similar statements. They accuse NATO of raising tensions through military exercises and of planning scenarios that involve Kaliningrad.

The region is a heavily militarized Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea, hemmed in by NATO members Poland and Lithuania, which makes it one of Europe’s most sensitive pressure points.

The episode shows how far relations between Russia and Europe have deteriorated. European governments accuse Moscow of waging a hybrid war through sabotage and arson. Russia denies this and says it has no plans to attack any NATO country.