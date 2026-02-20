Blood on the Snow: A Night of Violence Shakes Vienna’s Floridsdorf

Thursday evening began like any other winter night in Vienna’s 21st district. Snow had just started to fall softly over the Franklinstraße, dusting the pavements white and lending the neighbourhood that quiet, almost peaceful quality that early snowfall tends to bring, according to oe24. A 22-year-old man and his four friends were out walking, doing nothing more remarkable than spending time together on a cold evening.

Then, without warning, everything changed.

A group of strangers appeared and descended on the young men with what witnesses and the victim himself described as shocking suddenness — “out of nowhere, for nothing,” he reportedly told police, still struggling to make sense of what had just happened to him. There had been no argument, no prior confrontation, no apparent reason at all. Just violence, arriving like a thunderclap on a clear night.

One of the attackers raised a blank-firing pistol and shot it into the air multiple times — an act almost theatrical in its menace, designed to frighten, to dominate, to signal that things were about to get very bad. They did. The same attacker then drew a bladed weapon and stabbed the 22-year-old repeatedly — once in the arm, again in the upper body, and once more in the thigh. His four friends stood helpless as the assault unfolded in the falling snow around them.

Then the attackers simply ran. They disappeared into the winter darkness as suddenly as they had come, leaving behind a wounded young man, four traumatised friends, and a street marked by the kind of senseless cruelty that is impossible to fully explain.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and treated the victim at the scene before rushing him to hospital. Doctors say he is expected to recover and should be well enough to go home within a few days — small comfort, perhaps, for a night he is unlikely to forget.

Police confirmed that everyone involved is believed to be of Arab-Syrian origin. Motive remains unknown. Vienna’s State Criminal Investigation Office is now leading the inquiry, but as of Thursday night, no arrests had been made. The snow kept falling.

The street fell silent again.