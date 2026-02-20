Old Allies, New Tensions: Iran and Russia Close Ranks Over Nuclear Talks

In a world that rarely slows down, two of its most consequential foreign ministers found time on Friday for a phone call that carried far more weight than its quiet, diplomatic surface suggested, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi picked up the phone and dialled his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and what passed between them in that conversation speaks volumes about where the world’s most closely watched nuclear standoff currently stands.

According to a readout released by Iran’s foreign ministry, Araghchi used the call to lay out Tehran’s position clearly and without ambiguity. Iran, he stressed, is serious about reaching a deal with Washington, but not at any price. The agreement must be fair, it must be balanced, and it must respect Iran’s rights as guaranteed under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. These are not new demands, but the tone with which they were delivered suggests a government that feels both pressured and determined in equal measure.

Lavrov, for his part, offered exactly what Tehran was hoping to hear. Moscow reaffirmed its support for a negotiated solution, one that honours Iran’s legitimate rights and doesn’t simply bend to the will of stronger powers. It was the kind of reassurance that matters deeply when you are a country navigating talks with the United States while the eyes of the international community watch your every move.

The call came just days after Lavrov, speaking to a Saudi broadcaster on Wednesday, had sharpened his language considerably, calling American and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities a “dangerous act” and reminding the world that Tehran has consistently declared its commitment to the NPT.

That reminder was not accidental. It was a message, carefully delivered, to anyone still listening.

The Iran-US nuclear talks are still in their early and delicate stages. But with Russia standing visibly in Tehran’s corner, the diplomatic landscape is anything but simple.