U.S. Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

In a landmark ruling that reshapes U.S. trade policy, the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a key set of global tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, dealing a major setback to his economic agenda and his long-standing push for protectionist trade measures, according to BBC News.

By a 6–3 majority, the court found that Trump exceeded his legal authority when he introduced sweeping import taxes under a statute intended only for national emergencies. The justices ruled that broad tariffs of this kind amount to taxes on imports and therefore require approval from Congress, not unilateral presidential action.

The decision specifically invalidates Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs, blanket duties applied across a wide range of trading partners. However, the ruling does not affect targeted tariffs the administration imposed on particular countries, sectors, or products under other trade laws. Legal experts say those measures are likely to remain in place unless separately challenged.

The judgment marks one of the most significant judicial checks on Trump’s expansive use of executive power. Throughout his presidency, he argued that tariffs on foreign goods would protect American industry, revive domestic manufacturing, and reduce trade deficits. Critics in the business community and among political opponents countered that the duties raised costs for U.S. companies and consumers while straining alliances.

Financial markets reacted swiftly. On Wall Street, major stock indexes rose in early trading after the ruling, reflecting investor hopes for fewer trade barriers and more predictable global supply chains. Economists said the decision could ease tensions with trading partners and reduce uncertainty for import-dependent industries.

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods brought into a country, usually calculated as a percentage of their value and paid by importing companies to the government. While supporters see them as tools to shield domestic producers, opponents warn they often lead to higher prices and retaliation from other nations.

The White House said it is reviewing the ruling and considering its options, leaving the future direction of U.S. trade policy uncertain.