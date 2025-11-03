Sudan Crisis Deepens as 36,000 Flee New Battleground in Kordofan

The war in North Kordofan, central Sudan has broken into view as a new and terrifying front, with more than 36,000 civilians reported to have fled villages and towns between October 26 and 31, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The region, lying east of the ravaged Darfur territory, has become the latest theater in the two-year battle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Analysts note that Kordofan’s significance stems from its geography, the corridor between Darfur’s shattered west and the capital region around Khartoum.

The exodus followed the RSF’s capture of El Fasher in Darfur; the SAF’s final stronghold in that region; sparking fears of spiralling violence. According to the IOM, an estimated 36,825 people fled five localities in North Kordofan during that five-day window.

Residents say a heavy surge in both RSF and SAF forces is now sweeping across the countryside and towns around the state capital, El Obeid, a strategic logistics hub linking Darfur to Khartoum and hosting an airport. In a message issued on video, an RSF member declared, “Today, all our forces have converged on the Bara front,” referring to the town of Bara north of El Obeid.

Humanitarian agencies are issuing grave warnings. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR) cited reports of summary executions, ethnically-motivated violence and mass detentions of civilians following the RSF takeover of both El Fasher and Bara. The UN’s top official described conditions in Darfur as “horrific,” comparing the unfolding violence to past genocidal campaigns performed by the RSF’s predecessor militias.

Meanwhile, the risk of famine looms ever larger. The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has declared that Darfur and Kordofan regions are now facing the most severe phase of hunger with displaced civilians trapped in a maelstrom of war, hunger and displacement.

As the conflict widens and the humanitarian catastrophe deepens, relief agencies warn that the lack of safe access, mounting arms flows and front-line shifts may bring one of the gravest crises in Sudan’s long history of internal wars. Without urgent protection for civilians and corridors for aid, the region stands on the brink of further atrocity and displacement.