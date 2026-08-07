Kashmiri Diaspora in Austria Appeals to UN Over Rights Concerns

Vienna Protest Urges UN to Renew Efforts on Kashmir

VIENNA: Members of the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora, joined by Austrian citizens, political figures, human rights advocates, women and children, gathered outside the United Nations office in Vienna on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Azad Kashmir and to call for renewed international engagement on the Kashmir dispute.

The demonstration focused on the political and humanitarian situation in Azad Kashmir. Participants voiced concern over what they described as continuing unrest and the handling of recent public demonstrations, urging the Government of Azad Kashmir and the Pakistani authorities to engage in immediate, meaningful and constructive dialogue with representatives of the ongoing sit-ins.

The protesters called for the acceptance of what they described as the demonstrators’ legitimate demands, compensation for the families of those who lost their lives, the immediate release of detained protesters, including Shaukat Nawaz Mir, and a peaceful resolution that would bring the demonstrations to an honorable conclusion through negotiations.

At the conclusion of the gathering, organizers submitted a memorandum to the United Nations, urging the international body to play a more active role in addressing the Kashmir dispute. The memorandum noted that the issue remains on the UN agenda and referred to the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolutions of January 5 and August 13, 1948, which envisaged the demilitarization of the region and the holding of a free and impartial plebiscite under UN supervision.

The memorandum also expressed concern over reports alleging an increased deployment of military and security personnel across Pakistan-administered Kashmir since June 7, 2026. According to the document, these deployments coincided with demonstrations organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), whose participants have called for greater transparency, accountability, improved public services, stronger healthcare and civic infrastructure, and broader democratic governance.

Organizers further cited reports alleging restrictions on freedom of movement, disruptions to the supply of food, medicines and other essential goods, suspension of mobile and internet services, the occupation of hospitals by security personnel, limits on international media access, and the use of force against peaceful demonstrators. They stated that these allegations, if independently verified, would raise serious humanitarian and human rights concerns requiring impartial international attention.

The memorandum urged the United Nations to engage with Pakistan in support of its international commitments regarding Kashmir and called for the establishment of an independent UN fact-finding mission to assess the humanitarian and human rights situation on the ground. It also requested renewed efforts toward implementing relevant UNCIP resolutions, including consideration of appointing a UN Plebiscite Administrator or another appropriate mechanism to facilitate a peaceful, democratic and lasting resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Concluding the event, participants reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the United Nations would continue to uphold its Charter, promote peace, safeguard human rights and support a peaceful settlement of the decades old dispute.