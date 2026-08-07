UK: Six Arrested After Anti-Immigration Protests in Thetford

Six people have been arrested after anti-immigration protests in Thetford, Norfolk, turned violent amid growing anger over plans to house asylum seekers at a former military air base nearby.

The disorder began on Tuesday, when properties believed to be linked to landlords working with the government were targeted. Windows and fences were damaged, and some protesters tried to force their way into homes, police said. The unrest continued for three nights, creating fear among local residents and requiring a heavy police presence, according to Euro News.

The protests followed the publication of an online list naming properties allegedly connected to accommodation for asylum seekers. The claims have not been independently confirmed.

At the centre of the dispute is RAF Barnham, a former military site just outside Thetford. The Home Office is considering using the base to accommodate single adult men aged between 18 and 65 while their asylum applications are processed. The proposal is part of a wider government effort to reduce its reliance on hotels, but it has faced strong opposition from local communities.gov+1

Two police officers were injured during the unrest on Wednesday evening. A male officer was struck by a rock, while a female officer was seriously bitten. Another officer was spat at, Norfolk Police said.

Three men were arrested on Wednesday. Brian Thompson, 68, was later charged with possessing an offensive weapon, identified as a wooden bat. Two more men in their 40s were arrested on Thursday, while a woman in her 30s was detained on Friday in connection with the biting incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Julie Dean said police would protect the right to peaceful protest but warned that violence, intimidation and criminal behaviour would not be tolerated.

Police powers allowing officers to remove face coverings and disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour will remain in force on Friday evening.