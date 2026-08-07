Qalibaf Blasts Trump’s ‘Theater Diplomacy’ Over Iran

TEHRAN: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s changing stance toward Iran, accusing Washington of relying on threats, broken promises and misinformation instead of honest diplomacy.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Qalibaf described Trump’s repeated shifts between warning of military action and expressing optimism about possible negotiations as “theater diplomacy.” He argued that such contradictory statements undermine trust and fail to achieve meaningful results.

“‘Massive attack coming… wait, never mind, they want to negotiate.’ That’s theater diplomacy on loop,” Qalibaf wrote, mocking what he called the US president’s inconsistent approach toward Iran, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian parliamentary speaker said Washington’s strategy of combining political pressure, intimidation and what he described as “fake news” has not succeeded in influencing Iran’s position. According to Qalibaf, relying on threats while failing to honor previous commitments has weakened the credibility of the United States on the international stage.

He urged the US administration to abandon pressure tactics and political theatrics and instead recognize existing realities and fulfill its obligations.

“Using bullying, broken promises and fake news as leverage is a failed strategy,” Qalibaf said. “Acknowledge the facts and fulfill your commitments. We don’t need more theater.”

His remarks come amid continued uncertainty over relations between Tehran and Washington, with tensions remaining high despite periodic discussions about the possibility of renewed negotiations. Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that meaningful dialogue can only take place if previous commitments are respected and pressure campaigns are abandoned.