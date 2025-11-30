Austrian Doctors Warn Free Vaccine Program Has “Come to a Standstill

Austria’s free adult vaccination program is facing serious disruption, according to the Austrian Medical Association (ÖÄK), which reports a widespread shortage of key vaccines. Vice President Edgar Wutscher said Saturday that flu vaccines are currently unavailable through the national ordering system, and that private practices are also unable to obtain vaccines for pneumococcal disease or shingles, according to ORF News. The result, he warned, is that this year’s free immunization campaign has “unfortunately come to a standstill.”

Wutscher attributed the problem to a straightforward but damaging issue: too few vaccines were purchased and budgeted for by the federal government. Clinics can only administer what exists in stock, he said, and the supply simply does not meet demand. Along with the shortages, he criticized the instability of the government’s online ordering platform, describing it as a persistent source of frustration and additional strain on medical practices already managing high patient volumes.

The ÖÄK emphasized that it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund to stabilize the ordering and delivery system. But concerns are mounting, especially for vaccines that require multi-dose schedules. Rudolf Schmitzberger, who leads the association’s vaccination department, said that physicians who received too few doses or none at all must receive priority when the next supply arrives in early January. Reliable planning is essential, he noted, particularly for the shingles vaccine, which must be administered in two separate shots.

The Ministry of Health had already warned in early November that demand for the new free shingles and pneumococcal vaccines had exceeded expectations. At the time, officials promised an additional 70,000 doses of the shingles vaccine and 25,000 doses of the pneumococcal vaccine by the end of the month, with a larger shipment scheduled for January. Until then, doctors say the shortages are delaying care at the very moment when demand and seasonal illness continues to rise.