Diplomatic Efforts Grow Amid Uncertainty in Kabul-Islamabad Relations

As uncertainty looms over relations between Kabul and Islamabad, regional diplomatic efforts have intensified.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was expected to lead a delegation to Islamabad to help ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, instead traveled to Tehran on Sunday (Sunday).

In a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Fidan stated that they discussed tensions between Kabul and Islamabad but did not provide further details.

Hakan Fidan said: “I spoke with the Iranian Foreign Minister about various topics, including Afghanistan, Israeli expansionism, the ongoing nuclear consultations, and the tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

Turkey has played an active and key role in three rounds of talks between Kabul and Islamabad and hosted the second and third rounds. After the third round of talks in Istanbul ended without results, Iran also expressed readiness to help resolve the tensions.

Iran’s foreign minister, after talks with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia, announced that a regional summit aimed at addressing issues between the two countries would be held in December.

But the key question remains: Can the coordinated efforts by Ankara and Tehran thaw the frosty relations between Kabul and Islamabad?

Fazl Menallah Mumtaz, a political analyst, said: “Turkey and Iran sense a threat that if this situation escalates into a full-scale conflict, it will become a regional crisis involving external actors. That’s why Turkey and Iran are taking this matter seriously.”

Moeen Gul Samakni, another political analyst, added: “Three countries are especially important, Turkey, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, because they each have competing interests in Afghanistan. Therefore, they need to build a national and regional consensus to resolve this crisis.”

These regional efforts come as both sides, following the breakdown of recent talks, have accused each other of failing to present reasonable demands; allegations that have further complicated the atmosphere for dialogue.

Earlier, at the conclusion of the third round of talks in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had announced that a high-level delegation including Turkey’s foreign minister, defense minister, and intelligence chief would travel to Islamabad to help resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.__Courtesy TOLOnews