Austria Welfare Cuts Push Syrian Family in Vienna to Brink of Homelessness

A Syrian family with four children in Vienna is facing a deep financial crisis after Austria’s capital sharply reduced welfare support for people with subsidiary protection. The decision has left the family struggling to pay rent and meet daily needs, raising serious fears of eviction and long-term instability.

Ahmad A., a 56 year-old former lawyer, arrived in Austria three years ago with his wife and children after fleeing the war in Syria. Before the conflict, he ran a successful law office and lived a stable life. The fighting destroyed both his home and workplace, forcing the family to flee first to northern Syria and later to refugee camps in Turkey, where their children endured years of insecurity and hardship.

In 2023, the family reached Austria, hoping to rebuild their future. After settling in Vienna, they received about 3,200 euros per month in combined welfare, housing support, and child benefits. This allowed them to rent a modest apartment and support their children’s schooling. However, under new regulations introduced by the city, their monthly support has now been reduced to just 1,285 euros.

Their rent alone amounts to 1,106 euros, leaving almost no money for food, electricity, transport, or medical care. “We are terrified of losing our home,” Ahmad said, adding that his 17 year old son, who has autism, needs special care and a calm living environment that would be difficult to find in emergency housing.

Aid groups such as Caritas and Diakonie warn that the welfare cuts could lead to rising evictions and homelessness, particularly among families with children. Experts stress that stable housing is vital for integration, education, and access to work. Without it, children’s learning and parents’ job prospects are likely to suffer.

City officials say that basic accommodation will be provided if families lose their homes, but critics argue that shelters cannot replace the safety and dignity of permanent housing. As the family searches urgently for affordable alternatives, their future remains uncertain. Still, Ahmad holds on to hope, trusting that Austria’s commitment to human rights and social solidarity will ultimately protect his family.