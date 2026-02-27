Austria Coalition at One Year: Vaccines in Pharmacies and a Pledge to Stop Borrowing

One year after taking office, Austria’s three-party coalition says it has survived its toughest test: simply holding together. “Some people didn’t think we’d last a year,” Chancellor Christian Stocker said with a half-smile. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler admitted it had been “very close,” while Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger put it more philosophically; “Without friction, it doesn’t work.”

The coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS was born out of political turbulence. Negotiations faltered, leaders changed, and alternative alliances failed before the three parties united largely, they say, to block far-right leader Herbert Kickl from power. From the start, they called themselves a “compromise government.”

Twelve months later, the leaders argue that compromise has delivered results. Stocker points to improved economic forecasts growth now expected at about 0.6 percent instead of a contraction and inflation easing toward two percent. Asylum applications, he added, are at their lowest level in years. He calls this the “2-1-0 formula”: two percent inflation, one percent growth, and zero tolerance for extremism.

Babler stresses the state of the budget. He praised Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer, saying federal targets were exceeded and Austria is nearing “the final stage” of fiscal consolidation. Meinl-Reisinger highlights cuts to overlapping subsidies and a new funding task force that she says has already saved millions. The coalition’s shared message is clear: “We will not spend on credit anymore.”

Despite that unity, differences remain. All three parties support another two-year federal budget this year, with the budget speech set for 10 June and adoption planned by August. But on issues such as military service reform where Stocker favors a referendum and his partners do not, the details are unsettled. Leaders insist talks are progressing and agree at least that Austria’s militia system should become more attractive.

Health policy is where the coalition hopes to show tangible change. Vaccinations are expected to become available in pharmacies, and a national “care atlas” will map where medical services are strong or lacking. The aim, leaders stress, is not to close hospitals but to expand telemedicine and create more primary care centers. Early proposals are due by the end of March, with legislation after the summer. Some gaps are already visible, including underserved areas in Upper Austria.

All plans remain subject to tight budgets. Updated regional figures are expected soon, and any tax relief will need offsetting funds. After a year marked by friction and fragile compromise, Austria’s coalition is trying to send a steady signal; it intends to endure and to pay its own way.