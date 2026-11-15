Bahrain on Alert After Iran Announces Drone Strike on US Military Base

Bahrain was placed on high alert early Sunday after explosions and warning sirens echoed across the Gulf nation, prompting authorities to urge residents to seek shelter amid growing regional tensions, reported by Arab News.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting a US military radar system at a base in Bahrain. According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state media, six drones belonging to the IRGC’s Aerospace Force struck the American radar installation at the Al-Riffa helicopter base.

Bahrain’s defence forces condemned the incident, describing Iran’s actions as part of a continuing pattern of hostile attacks. They said the country’s air defence systems had successfully intercepted the incoming threats before they could reach their intended targets.

An AFP journalist reported hearing explosions around 4:00 am, followed by another series of blasts at approximately 6:30 am. Air raid sirens also sounded, while the Interior Ministry issued public safety warnings on social media.

Residents were advised to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.

In its statement, the IRGC also warned that any further American aggression would trigger a stronger response, reiterating its claim that the strategically important Strait of Hormuz remained closed.

Bahrain, home to a major US naval base, has become one of several Gulf nations caught in the widening conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel, which began on February 28.

The latest incident follows another reported Iranian drone attack on Friday targeting a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain. The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces intercepted two drones, reporting no casualties or damage.

With military activity intensifying and vital shipping routes under pressure, the latest developments have added to fears of further escalation across the Gulf region.