Iran says it is on the verge of lighting a small star of its own. The country is preparing to bring its first fully domestic nuclear fusion system into operation, a project officials describe as proof of its growing strength in cutting-edge science, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday, reported by IRNA.

Speaking in a televised interview, AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami said Iranian scientists had made significant progress in building the system. He voiced hope that it would begin running according to the planned schedule, though he did not say when that might be. The project, he added, is meant to show the world what Iranian researchers can achieve and that the country is able to compete with leading global powers in advanced technologies.

To explain what is at stake, Ali Nowrouzi, head of Iran’s Advanced Technologies Company, described the science in simple terms. Nuclear fusion, he said, happens when two light isotopes are pressed together under specific and highly complex physical conditions, triggering a reaction of the kind that fuels the sun itself.

Beyond the prestige, Nowrouzi pointed to practical rewards. The radiation produced in the process, he said, could be used to develop radiopharmaceuticals and advanced medical diagnostic systems, tools that help doctors detect and treat illness. In that sense, a machine born in the laboratory could one day reach the hospital bed.

The long-term dream is larger still. Nowrouzi said the ultimate goal is a system capable of generating high electrical currents without energy losses inside the system itself, a sign of how fusion technology could eventually contribute to energy production.

For now, the claims come from Iranian officials, and no independent confirmation of the project’s progress was included in the reports. Fusion has long been called the holy grail of energy, a prize that scientists around the world have chased for decades. Whether Iran’s effort will move from ambition to achievement remains to be seen, but Tehran is clearly eager to be counted among the nations reaching for the stars.