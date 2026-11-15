Before dawn on Sunday, the sky above the central Russian city of Nizhnekamsk filled with the drone attacks that have become a grim rhythm of this long war. By morning, thick smoke hung over its industrial zone, and the city’s mayor, Radmir Belyaev, was telling residents what had happened. “Early this morning, Nizhnekamsk was the target of a massive and prolonged attack by enemy drones,” he wrote on Telegram, adding that facilities in the industrial zone had been damaged, along with a residential building, reported by Arab News.

Nizhnekamsk, home to about 240,000 people, is often called the “petrochemical capital” of Tatarstan. Its oil refineries and one of the country’s largest petrochemical plants make it a valuable prize. Regional authorities, quoted by Russian media, said three people were wounded. Ukrainian and Russian outlets reported that a fire had broken out at the Nizhnekamskneftekhim complex, owned by the leading Russian company Sibur. Videos shared on social networks showed flames and black smoke climbing above the site, though AFP has not been able to verify them.

The night brought trouble elsewhere too. In Taganrog, an industrial port city in the Rostov-on-Don region bordering Ukraine, a separate wave of strikes killed an electricity substation engineer, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar. Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said the substation fire had been extinguished, but a local state of emergency was declared all the same.

Moscow, for its part, said its air defenses had shot down 533 Ukrainian drones between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The weapons were spread across a dozen Russian regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula, a figure that shows how wide the skies of this war have become.

Kyiv had not responded by the time the reports were filed. It has repeatedly said that it targets Russian industrial facilities in answer to deadly Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil. For the people of Nizhnekamsk and Taganrog, that explanation offers little comfort as they sweep up glass and wait for the next night to fall.