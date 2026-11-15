Vienna police have seized 95 vehicles from extreme speeders since Austria introduced its tough anti-racing law in March 2024. The measure allows officers to impound cars on the spot when drivers exceed urban speed limits by at least 60 km/h or rural limits by at least 70 km/h.

The latest cases show how recklessly some drivers are moving through the capital. On Tuesday, an unidentified motorist raced through Laaer-Berg-Strasse in Favoriten at 143 km/h, despite a 50 km/h limit. A day earlier, another vehicle was recorded travelling at 110 km/h in a 30 km/h zone on Lobmeyrgasse in Ottakring.

Investigations in both cases are still under way. If the drivers are identified, they could face licence suspension, heavy fines and the possible loss of their vehicles. Under Austrian rules, speeding by more than 60 km/h in built-up areas or more than 70 km/h outside them can bring fines of between 500 and 7,500 euros.

Since 1 March 2024, police have been able to temporarily seize a speeding driver’s car immediately at the roadside. Officers then file a report with the administrative penalty authority, which decides what happens next.

The policy is designed to remove the immediate danger posed by dangerous drivers rather than rely only on fines or licence penalties. In especially serious cases—such as exceeding the limit by more than 80 km/h in town or 90 km/h outside—authorities can begin proceedings that may end with the permanent forfeiture and auction of the vehicle.

Nationally, police had provisionally impounded 438 cars by the end of 2025. Lower Austria recorded the highest number, while Salzburg had the fewest; Vienna accounted for 68 of those seizures by the end of that year, a figure that has since risen to 95.

Yet permanent punishment remains comparatively rare. In Vienna, vehicles taken by the authorities are first taken to the MA 48 towing depot in Simmering. Only four confiscated cars had been auctioned by the end of March 2026, showing how long the legal process can take.

The crackdown comes as speed continues to claim lives on Austrian roads. According to the Road Safety Board (KFV), more than 100 of the roughly 400 people killed in traffic accidents last year died in crashes linked to inappropriate speed—meaning excessive or unsuitable speed played a role in more than one in four fatal accidents.

For now, it remains unclear whether the threat of losing a car is changing driver behaviour. But for Vienna’s most extreme speeders, the message from police is increasingly blunt: push the accelerator too far, and the car may not be waiting for you when you return.