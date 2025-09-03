Austria’s Supreme Court Backs Kickl in Hitler Comparison Dispute

Austria’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader Herbert Kickl, deciding that he was wrongly compared to Adolf Hitler in a political campaign video, reported by ORF News.

The case centered on a video published on YouTube by the group Plattform Österreich before the last national election. The video, titled “Do You Want This? Our Austria Is in Danger,” portrayed Kickl as a threat and drew parallels to Hitler, citing his use of the self-styled title “Volkskanzler” — a term with roots in Nazi-era propaganda.

Kickl and his party challenged the video in court, calling the comparison defamatory. Lower courts in Vienna had already sided with him, concluding the content linked him without justification to the Second World War, National Socialism, and Hitler. The Supreme Court upheld those findings in August, rejecting an extraordinary appeal from the group.

The judges ruled that Kickl’s use of “Volkskanzler” did not in itself warrant associating him with Hitler or the atrocities of the Nazi regime. They deemed such connections “dishonoring and damaging to reputation.” At issue were €4,000 in damages, an order to remove the video, and the requirement to publish the ruling.

Plattform Österreich, founded by former Green Party official and later NEOS-affiliated figure Robert Luschnik, has not commented on the outcome.

FPÖ General Secretary Christian Hafenecker welcomed the verdict, condemning the comparison as “scandalous” and declaring that the party had been vindicated “on all fronts.”

The decision underscores how references to Austria’s Nazi past continue to fuel legal and political disputes. For Kickl, a polarizing figure in Austrian politics, the ruling clears him of one particularly damaging association — though critics say his rhetoric still courts controversy.