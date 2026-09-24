All Roads to Islamabad Sealed as Government, PTI Circle for Clash

Rangers Deployed as Pakistan Braces for Showdown Over PTI March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has moved thousands of paramilitary Rangers into Islamabad and key districts of Punjab, setting the stage for a tense confrontation as the opposition PTI prepares a nationwide march on the federal capital on Sept. 27.

The federal interior ministry authorised the deployment from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5 after requests from the Islamabad chief commissioner and the Punjab government. Rangers personnel will assist police in maintaining law and order and are authorised to take “appropriate and necessary” action in self-defence against armed or violent groups, according to a notification issued under the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959, and the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997.

The PTI has called supporters from all four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to converge on Islamabad to demand the release of its founder, former prime minister Imran Khan, and to press for what it describes as the supremacy of the Constitution. In response, authorities have imposed sweeping restrictions: a 13 day ban on public gatherings across Punjab, a two month Section 144 order in Islamabad, and a ban on assemblies in the capital under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024.

Security officials say all major roads leading to Islamabad from across the country have been closed for indefinite periods, with checkpoints reinforced and mobile and internet services at selected locations in Rawalpindi and Attock to be downgraded or jammed on Sept. 27. The Punjab government has cited intelligence warnings about possible terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings and vehicle-borne explosives, as justification for the measures, reported by Pakistan’s and International media news.

At the heart of the standoff is Khan’s deteriorating health in Adiala Jail. PTI leaders say the former prime minister, who faces multiple convictions and lengthy sentences, has been denied adequate medical care despite a Supreme Court order that he be allowed to meet family and doctors and, if necessary, be transferred to a hospital. The party frames the march as a peaceful push for fair treatment of an ailing leader and for constitutional rights, even as the government portrays it as a potential threat to public order.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has warned the PTI “not to enter a dead end street,” hinting at a “permanent solution” to repeated protests. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, meanwhile, has denied any formal back channel negotiations but said dialogue would be welcome given the “serious circumstances.” He accused authorities of portraying peaceful protesters as attackers and demanded answers on why court mandated access to Khan remains restricted.

With Rangers and police on high alert, assembly bans in force, and access routes to the capital sealed, the country appears to be moving toward an imminent showdown between the opposition and the government. Both sides say they are prepared for a prolonged struggle, raising fears that any clash could escalate quickly in a nuclear-armed state already grappling with economic strain and regional insecurity.