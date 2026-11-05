Netanyahu Loses Key Religious Ally as Israel’s Coalition Talks Shift

Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a significant political blow on Thursday when United Torah Judaism, an ultra Orthodox party that has long supported him, declined to recommend him for another term as Israel’s prime minister. The decision came as signs grew that his rival, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, may receive the first opportunity to form a government, reported by Hurriyet Daily News.

President Isaac Herzog is holding consultations with political parties after the 27 October election, which left neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot with a clear parliamentary majority. Netanyahu, a polarising right-wing leader who has guided Israel through three years of war, and Eisenkot, who seeks to unite the centre and centre-right, both fell short of the seats needed to govern alone.

United Torah Judaism, which holds seven seats in the 120 member Knesset, told Herzog that it would not recommend any lawmaker to form the next government. Although the party did not endorse Eisenkot, its refusal to back Netanyahu marked a striking break from its support for him after the previous five elections.

The party represents ultra Orthodox Jews of Ashkenazi origin and has long pressed to preserve exemptions from military service for religious students. Netanyahu has maintained the exemption, though he has not written it permanently into law. The issue remains deeply divisive, with many Israelis resentful that reservists have served repeated tours during the wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

“In whatever government is next formed, our immediate item is sorting out the status of Torah students,” United Torah Judaism lawmaker Isaac Pindrus said.

Eisenkot has taken a sharply different position. The former armed forces chief has insisted that military service exemptions must end, and some of his allies have accused ultra Orthodox parties of putting their own interests above national sacrifice.

Herzog is expected to meet representatives of the major parties later on Thursday before choosing one lawmaker to attempt to form a government. He generally relies on party recommendations, and Netanyahu’s loss of United Torah Judaism’s backing makes it increasingly likely that Eisenkot will be asked to try first.

The development does not yet determine Israel’s next government, but it reshapes the balance of power in a fragile post election landscape. For Netanyahu, the message from a once dependable ally is unmistakable: loyalty in Israeli politics is conditional, and the battle to lead the country has only just begun.