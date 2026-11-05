Two Oil Tankers, Tugboat Catch Fire in Strait of Hormuz; Iran Reports Mine Strike

TEHRAN: Two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents near the Strait of Hormuz after allegedly attempting to cross the strategic waterway through unauthorized routes, according to statements issued by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Navy on Thursday, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In a statement released Thursday morning, the IRGC Public Relations Office said that a large oil tanker attempting to pass through an unauthorized route south of the Strait of Hormuz struck a naval mine and caught fire, forcing it to stop.

In a separate incident, another supertanker caught fire while leaving the waterway through its eastern section. A tugboat that approached the burning vessel in an attempt to put out the flames also caught fire, the statement added.

The Iranian Navy separately reported that an oil tanker traveling east of the Strait of Hormuz had struck a naval mine and caught fire. According to the Navy, the vessel had switched off its navigation and detection systems before entering what it described as an unsafe area.

Iranian military authorities claimed that the vessels had ignored safety warnings and attempted to navigate through restricted or mined waters without coordination. However, the circumstances surrounding the incidents and the extent of the damage were not independently verified in the statements.

The IRGC also announced that its electronic warfare unit had safely landed two Lucas-type drones and taken control of them, although it provided no further details.

In its statement, the IRGC accused the United States of encouraging vessels to cross dangerous waterways while exposing American taxpayers and regional allies to heavy insurance costs and financial risks. It warned that attempts to challenge Iran’s restrictions in the Strait would lead to further economic and political consequences for Washington.

The Iranian Navy, meanwhile, reiterated its warning to shipowners, declaring the Strait of Hormuz unsafe and closed to vessels attempting to pass without prior coordination.

The developments come amid heightened tensions over one of the world’s most important maritime routes, through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes. Any disruption to navigation in the Strait could have serious consequences for international energy markets and global trade.