Ladakh Shuts Down One Year After Deadly Protests

One Year On, Ladakh Renews Its Autonomy Demand

Leh fell unusually quiet on Thursday as shops closed and streets emptied across Ladakh to mark one year since four people were killed during protests demanding greater regional autonomy.

The shutdown followed a call from the Ladakh Buddhist Association, which said the day was meant to honour those who died and renew the region’s demand for greater self rule. Residents also held Buddhist prayers for those they describe as the “martyrs” of last year’s protests, according to AFP.

On September 24, 2025, security forces opened fire after demonstrations in Leh turned violent. The unrest was rooted in anger over a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to remove Ladakh’s previous semi-autonomous status and bring the region under direct federal rule.

Residents say the change weakened local control over land, jobs, natural resources and cultural affairs. They argue that important decisions are now made in New Delhi and often carried out by officials from outside the region, leaving the locally elected council with limited influence.

Ladakh, a vast and sparsely populated Himalayan territory of about 300,000 people, is also strategically important because it borders China and Pakistan. Around half its population is Muslim, while Buddhists make up roughly 40 percent.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced that criminal cases against 20 of the 89 people charged after last year’s violence would be withdrawn, citing the need for peace and social harmony.

Talks with the federal government have continued, but residents say progress has been limited. New Delhi has reserved 85 percent of government jobs for locals and extended restrictions on outside residents gaining domicile status.

Ladakh’s main demand remains protection under the Constitution’s Sixth Schedule, which would give local authorities greater power over land, employment and traditional livelihoods.