25 Terrorists, 5 Soldiers Killed in Fierce Border Clash in Pakistan’s Northwest

25 Terrorists, 5 Soldiers Killed in Fierce Border Encounter in Kurram and North Waziristan



RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 — Security forces killed 25 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, in a major counterterrorism operation in the Kurram and North Waziristan districts, the military’s media wing said Sunday, according to APP.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops detected the movements of two large groups of heavily armed militants attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from across the Afghan border in the general areas of Ghaki, Kurram, and Spinwam, North Waziristan.

“Own troops effectively engaged these groups of terrorists,” the statement said, adding that 15 terrorists, including four suicide bombers, were killed in Spinwam, while another 10 were neutralized in Ghaki. A cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the slain militants.

During the intense exchange of fire, five soldiers were martyred after fighting valiantly on the front lines. The ISPR identified them as Havildar Manzoor Hussain (35, Ghizar), Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kiyani (23, Poonch), Sepoy Muhammad Adil (24, Kasur), Sepoy Shah Jehan (25, Vehari), and Sepoy Ali Asghar (25, Pakpattan).

The military noted that the infiltration attempts were carried out at a time when Pakistani and Afghan delegations are holding talks in Türkiye, raising concerns about the interim Afghan government’s commitment to curbing cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan has repeatedly urged Kabul to ensure effective border management and fulfill its obligations under the Doha Agreement, which requires the Taliban administration to prevent Afghan soil from being used for attacks against neighboring states.

Security forces have since launched a sanitization operation in the area to eliminate any remaining militants, the ISPR said. It reaffirmed that the Azm-e-Istehkam campaign a nationwide effort to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism will continue “with full force” until the threat is completely wiped out.