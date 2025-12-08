6 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed in operation in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR: At least six terrorists and a security personnel were killed while several others were injured on Monday during an operation in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The operation against terrorists was launched in Soran Darra area of the Mohmand tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Six terrorists were killed in the operation, while several others are believed to be injured, said officials.

In the exchange of fire, a security official was also killed, and three were injured.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism with a surge of 25 per cent terror incidents in 2025 compared to the previous year, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the worst hit province, according to a report by Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) last week.

The government accuses the banned terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out terror attacks after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. PTI