You are Indian, Qataris make you slaves’: Laura Loomer slams Kash Patel for signing MoUs with Doha

Far-right, anti-Islam activist Laura Loomer criticised FBI Director Kash Patel after he signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Qatar’s Ministry of Interior during an official visit to Doha.

Loomer accused Patel of turning a blind eye to Qatar’s alleged treatment of Indian migrant workers and slammed him for engaging with a government she claims bankrolls extremist groups like Hamas.

Posting on X, Loomer said: “You are an Indian. Do you know the Qataris make Indians like you slaves under Kafala? They build their buildings with Indian slave labor. Did you tell the Qataris to stop enslaving your people and funding terrorists? This is just so shameful… I advocated for you and now you’re in Qatar.” She added that Patel’s presence in Doha was a “let down”.

Patel met Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force, on Tuesday, where both sides signed agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation on training, intelligence sharing, and capacity building. Qatari officials described the MoUs as a step that deepens the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Loomer linked Patel’s visit to his earlier controversy involving consulting work. She said that Kash had previously listed the US Embassy of Qatar as a client of his consulting firm, Trishul, which he has operated since the end of the first Trump administration. She argued this undermines any attempt by the Trump team to consider Qatar in a potential designation related to the “Muslim Brotherhood.”

Loomer said that “now Kash Patel is partying with Jihadis.” She claimed Qatar, along with Turkey, is a major financial supporter of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. She warned that this unusual partnership will result in the “Islamification of our country and Islamic terrorists endangering the lives of Americans.”