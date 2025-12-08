With flags and fireworks, Syrians celebrate one year since fall of al-Assad

Syrians have taken to the streets to celebrate the first anniversary of the removal of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad amid renewed optimism that conditions will continue to improve as the country recovers from the effects of nearly 14 years of war.

Fireworks rang out, and flags dotted cities across the country on Monday, marking one year since the al-Assad dynasty fell after a lightning 11-day offensive by opposition forces ended its 53-year rule.

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa, wearing a military uniform, performed the dawn prayer at the Umayyad Mosque in the capital, Damascus, early in the morning to mark the anniversary.

In a speech after the prayers, al-Sharaa pledged to rebuild Syria.

“No one will stand in our way, no matter how big or powerful they are, and no obstacles will stand in our way. We will face all challenges, God willing,” al-Sharaa, who led the opposition forces that seized Damascus on December 8, 2024, said.

“From its north to its south and from its east to its west, we will rebuild a strong Syria with a structure befitting its present and its past, and we will rebuild it to support the oppressed and to establish justice among the people.”

Military parades organised by the Ministry of Defence took place in Damascus and across several provinces, including in Hama, Homs and Deir Az Zor.