Yemeni Forces Launch Hypersonic Missile at Israeli Targets in Retaliation

Yemeni Forces Claim Hypersonic Missile Strike on Israeli Targets

TEHRAN — Yemen’s armed forces said Thursday they launched a hypersonic missile strike on Israel, targeting what they described as “sensitive sites” in the occupied Yaffa region, according to Tasnim News Agency. The missile, identified as a multiple-warhead Palestine-2 ballistic system, was fired in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Yemen and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

In a televised statement, Yemeni military officials vowed to escalate operations until Israel halts its assault on Gaza and lifts the siege on the enclave. They also warned shipping and aviation interests in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea to clearly identify themselves, cautioning that any unidentified entity would be treated as a hostile target.

The strike came just days after Israeli air raids pounded civilian neighborhoods and infrastructure in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, leaving at least eight people dead and 142 injured, according to local officials.

Since October 2023, Yemeni forces — aligned with the Houthi movement — have sought to impose a de facto blockade in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping and preventing arms deliveries to Israel. They have also carried out repeated missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory, declaring their actions part of a broader regional front against Tel Aviv’s war in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their commitment to “expanding and intensifying” operations until Israel ends its ground and air campaign.

Meanwhile, the scale of devastation in Gaza continues to mount. The territory’s health ministry reported that more than 65,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since the war began nearly a year ago.