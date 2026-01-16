

MOSCOW — In a potentially significant diplomatic evolution, the Kremlin has cautiously welcomed recent European overtures toward resuming dialogue with Russia, signaling what could mark a turning point in the continent’s approach to the protracted Ukraine conflict, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov characterized the emerging sentiment as “positive” following prominent calls from French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for re-engagement with Moscow. The statements represent a notable departure from the hardline stance that has defined European-Russian relations since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago.

“If this truly reflects the strategic vision of the Europeans, then it is a positive evolution of their position,” Peskov told reporters Thursday, emphasizing that dialogue has long been Russia’s preferred approach. He noted with apparent satisfaction that voices from Paris, Rome, and even Berlin now acknowledge that European stability necessitates diplomatic engagement with Moscow.

The diplomatic thaw comes amid a virtual freeze in EU-Russia relations since February 2022, when Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine. Brussels responded with sweeping sanctions packages and comprehensive travel restrictions targeting Russian officials and entities, effectively severing institutional dialogue between the bloc and the Kremlin.

Meloni’s recent declaration that “the time has come for Europe to talk to Russia” echoed Macron’s December assertion that European re-engagement with President Vladimir Putin would prove “useful” in resolving the conflict. These pronouncements gain particular significance as Washington assumes an increasingly prominent role in mediating potential peace negotiations between the warring neighbors.

The emerging European consensus toward dialogue stands in stark contrast to the diplomatic isolation that has characterized Putin’s position throughout the conflict. Few European leaders have maintained direct communication with the Russian president since hostilities commenced, making these recent overtures all the more striking.

Whether this rhetorical shift translates into substantive diplomatic initiatives remains uncertain. However, the alignment of major European capitals on the necessity of eventual dialogue with Moscow suggests a pragmatic recognition that any lasting resolution to Europe’s gravest security crisis in decades will ultimately require Russian participation at the negotiating table.