“Indian Modi’s Tax Gamble: Cheaper Goods, Costlier Coffers Amid U.S. Trade Rift”

New Delhi, August 17, 2025 — Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled India’s deepest tax overhaul in nearly a decade, a sweeping move that will make everyday essentials and electronics more affordable but risks leaving a gaping hole in government revenues, reported by Reuters.

Announced Saturday, the reform dismantles the 28% goods and services tax (GST) slab—long the burden on cars, appliances, and electronics—and lowers many items from the 12% tier to just 5%. From October, consumer staples and packaged foods will be cheaper, a boon to households and corporations from Nestlé to Samsung.

The cuts arrive at a delicate moment. Washington’s latest tariff hike—slapping Indian imports with a punishing 50% duty from August 27—has deepened trade tensions. In his Independence Day address, Modi urged citizens to “buy Indian,” echoing grassroots calls to shun American products. The twin messages—lighter taxes at home, defiance abroad—signal a leader crafting both economic and political strategy in one stroke.

But the math is sobering. GST, which brings in roughly $250 billion annually, is India’s fiscal backbone. Analysts at IDFC First Bank warn the cuts could drain $20 billion each year. The immediate reward, however, may be a lift to growth—0.6 percentage points over the next 12 months—and a stock market sentiment boost at a time when retail investors wield growing influence.

Political timing is equally sharp. Bihar, a state critical to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, heads to the polls in November. Unemployment has dented the BJP’s standing there, but as political analyst Rasheed Kidwai notes, “GST reduction will impact everyone, unlike income tax cuts, which touch only a sliver of the population.”

The reform also marks a quiet concession to critics of GST’s infamous complexity—once ridiculed for taxing caramel popcorn at 18% but salted at 5%. The new, leaner structure offers voters simplicity as well as savings, wrapped neatly in festival-season symbolism.

On X, BJP operatives were quick to seize the moment: “This Diwali,” they declared, “a brighter gift of simpler taxes and more savings awaits every Indian.”

Whether that gift can outshine the fiscal strain—and a bruising trade war with Washington—remains Modi’s political wager.