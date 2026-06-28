Venezuela Earthquakes: Over 68,000 Still Missing

More than 68,000 people remain missing in Venezuela after two powerful earthquakes struck the country earlier this week, leaving a trail of destruction, grief, and urgent rescue efforts, according to Euro News.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, hit on Wednesday, shaking large parts of the country and reducing buildings to rubble. At least 1,430 people have been confirmed dead, while more than 3,200 others were injured, according to official figures.

Search and rescue operations are now in a critical phase. Over 30,000 Venezuelan emergency workers are leading efforts on the ground, supported by international teams that have flown in from around the world. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said 24 countries have joined the response, sending hundreds of tonnes of supplies, dozens of trained search dogs, and more than 2,700 rescue personnel.

Across the hardest hit areas, families and volunteers continue to dig through debris with bare hands and simple tools, refusing to give up hope. Videos shared online show rescuers pulling survivors, including small children, from collapsed buildings—moments of relief amid widespread despair.

Experts say the first 72 hours after a disaster are the most crucial for finding survivors. That window has now passed, raising fears that the chances of locating more people alive are rapidly fading.

The international community has expressed support. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the EU stands in “full solidarity” with the Venezuelan people and has pledged €5 million in emergency aid to assist affected communities.

Beyond the human toll, the economic damage is also severe. The United Nations Development Programme has estimated that the earthquakes caused at least $6.7 billion in direct physical damage, a figure likely to rise as assessments continue.

As rescue teams press on, Venezuela faces the long and painful road of recovery, where loss is counted not only in numbers, but in lives forever changed.__Photo courtesy X (Twitter)