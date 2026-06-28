Kashmir Votes Near as AJK Faces Mass Protests and Shutdown

MUZAFFARABAD: More than 1,250 candidates have entered the race for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, as the region prepares for a crucial vote scheduled for July 27, 2026, amid growing political tension and public unrest, according to The Nation.

According to the AJK Election Commission, a total of 1,265 candidates have submitted nomination papers across 45 constituencies, including 12 seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees. Of these, 1,047 candidates are contesting the 33 constituencies within AJK, while 218 candidates have filed papers for the refugee seats.

The scrutiny of nomination papers has now been completed. Officials said 41 applications were rejected on legal grounds. Candidates whose papers were rejected have been given time to appeal, with the appeal window open from June 25 to June 28. So far, 12 appeals have been filed. Hearings will take place on June 29 and 30, and decisions on all appeals are expected between July 1 and July 2, with final rulings to be issued on the same dates.

While the election process moves forward, the political atmosphere on the ground remains charged. A widespread public movement led by the Jammu Kashmir Action Committee (JAAC) has brought tens of thousands of people onto the streets across AJK. Protesters have staged shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes, bringing daily life in many areas to a halt.

The movement reflects growing frustration among citizens, with demonstrators demanding economic relief and political accountability. Markets have closed, transport has been disrupted, and public gatherings have continued across towns and cities, creating a tense backdrop for the upcoming elections.

As candidates prepare for the polls, the unfolding protests highlight a deeper struggle within the region—one that goes beyond the ballot box. The coming weeks are likely to test both the electoral process and the government’s ability to respond to public pressure in a region already marked by political sensitivity.