School Tragedy Fuels Iran’s Call for War Crimes Action

Iran’s Supreme Leader has called for war crimes charges against the United States and Israel, as tensions sharply escalate following renewed military strikes and growing civilian casualties, according to Al Jazeera News.

The appeal comes in the wake of a reported US attack on a girls’ school in Minab, which Iranian officials say killed innocent children and has deepened anger across the country. The incident has become a powerful symbol in Iran’s condemnation of what it describes as unlawful aggression.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains highly fragile. He said the strategic waterway will stay under “total Iranian control” for the next 30 days and cautioned that any further US military action would only worsen the crisis.

The latest escalation follows a second consecutive day of US airstrikes on Iranian territory. According to reports, the strikes targeted Qeshm Island as well as the southern cities of Sirik and Bandar-e Lengeh. Washington said the attacks were in response to a drone strike on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has responded with force, launching retaliatory strikes on US military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. Iranian officials warned that any further aggression would be met with a “crushing response,” raising fears of a wider regional conflict.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating the recent memorandum of understanding between the two countries and signaled the possibility of further military action. He warned that the United States could “militarily complete the job” if tensions continue to rise.

As both sides trade accusations and strikes, the region stands on edge. The Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil shipments, has once again become a flashpoint, where each move risks deepening an already dangerous conflict.