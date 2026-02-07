US Pushes for Ukraine Russia Peace by June as Attacks Darken Ukrainian Cities

The United States wants the war between Russia and Ukraine to end by June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, as fresh Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system plunged millions into darkness and cold, according to BBC News.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky revealed that the US has invited both Ukrainian and Russian delegations to peace talks in the United States next week, possibly in Miami. Ukraine has confirmed it will attend. There has been no official comment yet from Washington or Moscow, though US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the conflict quickly.

Zelensky said the second round of US-backed talks in Abu Dhabi ended without a breakthrough. Key disagreements remain, especially over territory, as Ukraine faces pressure to make painful concessions. For the first time, the idea of a possible meeting between the leaders of the US, Ukraine, and Russia was discussed, though Zelensky stressed that serious preparations are still needed.

The Ukrainian leader added that the Americans want a deal before summer, likely due to political pressures ahead of US midterm elections. “They want to do everything by June,” he said.

As diplomacy continues, Russian strikes have intensified. On Friday night, Russia launched more than 400 drones and 40 missiles, targeting power plants, substations, and transmission lines across Ukraine. Several regions reported damage, leaving thousands without electricity during freezing temperatures.

In western Ukraine, the Dobrotvir and Burshtyn power plants were hit, cutting power to at least 6,000 people. Ukraine’s energy minister said the attacks caused a serious power shortage, forcing the country to request emergency electricity from Poland.

Civilians once again took shelter in metro stations in Kyiv. “They make us live in inhumane conditions,” said one resident. “Without heating, without electricity.”

Ukraine also carried out strikes inside Russia, targeting an oil depot and a factory linked to missile fuel production.

Despite ongoing talks, the war shows no sign of slowing. As winter tightens its grip, Ukrainians wait in the dark, hoping diplomacy can bring an end to nearly four years of bloodshed.