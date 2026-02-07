Pakistan’s Former PM Imran Khan Denied Access to Personal Doctors as Court Rejects Plea

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was denied permission to be examined by his personal doctors on Saturday after the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected his plea, ruling that he is receiving proper medical care under jail regulations, according to The Express Tribune.

Judge Amjad Shah announced the brief verdict, stating that Khan’s health is being managed according to prison rules. The court dismissed the request that Khan be allowed a medical checkup by his personal physicians, including Dr Asim, Dr Khurram, and Dr Samina.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyers argued that medical examination by trusted personal doctors is a constitutional and legal right. They said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had previously been granted access to his own doctors, and that Imran Khan deserves the same treatment. The defence also cited jail rules that require prison authorities to inform the family about any medical examination.

However, the court maintained that the medical treatment currently being provided to Khan is adequate. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Khan’s lawyer Faisal Malik said the jail superintendent did not submit a detailed medical report but confirmed that treatment was ongoing.

The verdict comes amid growing concern and political tension over Khan’s health. Recently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that Khan was secretly transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for eye treatment without informing his family or legal team. PIMS later confirmed that Khan was treated for a serious eye condition after his consent.

PTI rejected the hospital’s explanation, demanding that Khan be moved to Shaukat Khanum Hospital and that his family be allowed regular access. The party also staged a day-long protest outside the Supreme Court, seeking transparency over his medical condition.

Following talks with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Afridi, PTI leaders said they received assurances that Khan’s medical reports would be shared with his family and that his personal doctors would be allowed to see him after the reports were reviewed.

As legal battles continue, concerns over the health and rights of Pakistan’s former prime minister remain a major political issue, drawing nationwide attention.