Iran President: Washington Cannot Be Trusted at Negotiating Table

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared negotiations with the United States “meaningless,” accusing Washington of launching military attacks each time Tehran comes to the table, according to Mehr News Agency. Speaking in Tehran on Monday during a visit by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Pezeshkian said Iran could no longer trust the US after what he described as three post-talks assaults.

“Every time we sit down to negotiate, war is immediately imposed on us,” the president told Mirzoyan, according to Iranian state media. He alleged that the US goal was not dialogue but the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, adding that an adversary relying on “assassination, sanctions, pressure and threats” could not be a credible partner.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid stalled efforts to end months of regional conflict, with indirect US–Iran contacts continuing through mediators such as Qatar and Pakistan. While denouncing American tactics, he also pressed for closer economic ties with Armenia, urging both sides to expand trade.

The comments underscore Tehran’s hardening public stance even as backchannel diplomacy persists, framing any future talks as untenable without a change in US behavior.