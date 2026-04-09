Iran Urges Europe’s “Responsible Role” for Peace and Security

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on European nations to take a “responsible and effective role” in supporting long-term peace and stability across the Middle East, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Speaking in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Pezeshkian criticized European governments for failing to take a firm and clear stance against what he described as the atrocities committed by the United States and Israel against Iran and its neighbors.

“Europe must act responsibly,” Pezeshkian said, stressing that a stable region could only be achieved through collective commitment and moral clarity.

He noted that a ceasefire in Lebanon remains a central part of Iran’s ten-point proposal to end what he called the “unprovoked aggression” harming the region. His appeal came days after Israeli airstrikes killed hundreds in Lebanon, violating the peace outline despite U.S. President Donald Trump describing it as “workable” for negotiations.

During the call, Pezeshkian emphasized that France could play a “key role” at this stage, reminding Macron that Paris had previously been among the guarantors of the 2024 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Iranian president reaffirmed that his country was committed to peace and regional security, saying Iran’s acceptance of the ceasefire reflected both its “sense of responsibility” and its “serious will to resolve disputes through diplomacy.” He urged European nations to pressure aggressors to honor their promises and prevent fresh violations.

Turning to the Persian Gulf, Pezeshkian said insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was “a direct result of military aggression by the United States and Israel.” He reminded Macron that Iran had long maintained safe passage in the crucial waterway for international shipping while protecting its national interests.

“Only through ending aggression,” he argued, “can the strait be reopened for all.” Since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on February 28, Iran has blocked access for hostile vessels and said reopening will depend on a complete cessation of attacks on Iran and the region.

Macron welcomed the announcement of a new ceasefire as “an important step toward lasting peace” and assured Pezeshkian that France was ready to cooperate in international efforts to restore calm in Lebanon and the Persian Gulf. He also thanked Iran for releasing two French citizens detained on espionage charges.