Iran Draws Red Lines: No Compromise on Missiles or Uranium Enrichment

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivered an unambiguous message to Washington on Saturday: the Islamic Republic’s missile program and uranium enrichment capabilities are off the negotiating table period, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking at the 17th Al Jazeera Forum in Doha, Araghchi characterized last week’s indirect talks in Oman as a “good start” but warned that rebuilding trust between the longtime adversaries would require patience and mutual respect. The discussions, he noted, focused solely on Iran’s nuclear program and were conducted without direct contact between Iranian and American officials.

Araghchi forcefully rejected any notion of “zero enrichment,” calling uranium enrichment an “inalienable right” that Iran will defend regardless of external pressure. “Enrichment is our definite right and must continue,” he declared, reminding the world that military strikes including June’s joint US-Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities have failed to dismantle Tehran’s atomic infrastructure.

Yet the foreign minister signaled some flexibility, expressing willingness to reach an agreement that addresses international concerns while providing necessary assurances. He emphasized, however, that Iran’s enrichment levels are determined by domestic needs alone, and transferring enriched uranium abroad remains unacceptable.

On Iran’s controversial missile program, Araghchi was equally resolute. He described the arsenal as purely defensive and non-negotiable, insisting it will never become a bargaining chip in future discussions.

The diplomat stressed that meaningful progress requires Washington to abandon threats and coercion. “Negotiations must proceed without threats or pressure,” he said, calling for a “fair outcome based on mutual interests” through confidence-building measures and realistic dialogue.

President Donald Trump offered a more optimistic assessment, describing the Oman talks as “very good” and announcing that a second round would convene next week. The contrast between Trump’s upbeat tone and Araghchi’s firm red lines underscores the profound challenges ahead.

As diplomacy unfolds, one truth remains clear: Iran is prepared to talk, but only on its own terms. Whether Washington accepts those conditions or walks away will determine if dialogue prevails or tensions escalate once more.