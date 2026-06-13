US–Iran Deal May Be Hours Away, Pakistan Says

The United States and Iran may be just hours away from ending months of conflict, according to Pakistan, a key mediator in the talks, according to Hurriyet Daily News. Officials in Islamabad said a peace agreement could be finalized within 24 hours, raising hopes that one of the region’s most dangerous standoffs may soon come to an end.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides are closer than ever to a deal. He added that preparations are already underway for an electronic signing, with further technical discussions expected next week.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed that optimism, saying the proposed agreement—known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding—is nearing completion. Still, he warned that no final agreement has been reached and urged caution.

Despite this progress, major disagreements remain. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for oil and gas. These demands conflict with long-standing U.S. positions.

The strait has become a flashpoint in the conflict. Iran has restricted access to the waterway, requiring ships to seek permission before passing through. In response, the United States has imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports, targeting the country’s energy exports.

Tensions remain high. On Saturday, U.S. forces said they shot down several Iranian drones aimed at commercial ships in the strait. The U.S. military reported that shipping traffic continues despite the attacks.

Both sides have also shared conflicting details about the terms of the potential deal. Former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected claims that the agreement favors Iran, calling leaked information inaccurate.

Araghchi said the deal would include lifting the U.S. naval blockade and changes to how the strait is managed. He also stated that Iran’s enriched uranium would remain in the country but be diluted.

The war began in late February after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. His funeral, delayed by the conflict, is now scheduled for July 9.

As negotiations enter their final stage, the world watches closely, hoping that diplomacy will succeed where conflict has failed.