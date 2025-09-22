Iranian, Austrian Foreign Ministers Confer on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger in New York on Sunday, as world leaders gathered for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The discussion, held on the sidelines of the high-level meetings, centered on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, reported by Mehr News Agency.

The two diplomats reviewed the trajectory of Iran–Austria ties, exploring avenues for cooperation against the backdrop of complex regional and international dynamics. While details of the exchange remained limited, both sides emphasized dialogue as a tool for addressing shared concerns.

Araghchi arrived in New York earlier in the week at the head of Iran’s delegation to UNGA 80. His agenda includes delivering Iran’s perspective on pressing global issues, participating in multilateral sessions, and engaging with counterparts from across the international community. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with media outlets during his stay.

Looking ahead, Araghchi is expected to meet with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany — the so-called E3 — for high-level consultations. The talks will include the participation of European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and are anticipated to focus on the state of the 2015 nuclear accord, regional security, and other areas of contention and cooperation between Tehran and the West.

For Austria, the meeting reinforced its continued role as a diplomatic bridge between Iran and Europe. Vienna has historically hosted sensitive negotiations involving Tehran, including the nuclear talks, and Monday’s meeting underlines the importance of Austria’s position within European diplomacy.

As the UN General Assembly unfolds, Iran’s bilateral and multilateral engagements will be closely watched for signs of whether tensions with Europe may ease or deepen in the months ahead.