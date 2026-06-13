Austria Extends Border Controls for Three More Months

Austria has decided to extend its border area controls, continuing a stricter approach to security along its frontiers. The new regulation, which takes effect on Monday, will keep expanded checks in place for another three months along borders with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Slovenia.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner welcomed the move, saying it is necessary to strengthen national and European security. He stressed that while the European Union works to improve the protection of its external borders through a new asylum pact, Austria must also maintain strong measures within its own territory.

Karner described a shift in strategy. Instead of relying only on fixed border checkpoints, Austria is now focusing on flexible and wide-ranging controls across border regions. The aim, he said, is to stop human traffickers and criminal networks while avoiding unnecessary disruption for daily commuters.

Earlier this month, however, the European Commission advised Austria and several other Schengen countries to begin lifting internal border controls. The Commission recommended using alternative methods, such as targeted and risk-based checks, along with closer regional cooperation.

In many cases, EU countries are already moving toward these less restrictive approaches, applying controls only where specific risks are identified rather than maintaining constant checks.

Austria first introduced border controls during the 2015 refugee crisis, when large numbers of migrants entered Europe. Since then, the measures have been extended multiple times, reflecting ongoing concerns about migration and cross-border crime.

The latest decision highlights a continuing tension within the European Union: how to balance open borders with national security. While Brussels encourages a return to normal Schengen rules, Austria remains cautious, choosing to keep its guard up in an uncertain environment.