US Aircraft Enter Austria Airspace Without Permission

Austria’s air force was put on high alert on two consecutive days after U.S. military aircraft entered the country’s airspace without the required permission, officials said, according to Kurier.

The incidents occurred on Sunday and Monday, triggering what the Austrian Armed Forces classify as a “Priority A” response the most urgent level of action. On both days, two Eurofighter jets were scrambled to identify the aircraft and assess the situation.

Military spokesperson Michael Bauer confirmed that the planes involved were PC-12 propeller aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force. On Monday, the aircraft were detected at 12:31 p.m., prompting an immediate response. Bauer also told Swiss media that a similar incident had already taken place the day before, when two aircraft of the same type were spotted over Upper Austria.

The planes were flying near the Totes Gebirge mountain range when Austrian Eurofighters intercepted them. According to Bauer, once the U.S. aircraft were approached and identified, they changed course and returned in the direction of Munich.

The PC-12 is not a fighter jet but a smaller, propeller driven aircraft built by the Swiss company Pilatus. It is commonly used for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, which has raised questions about the purpose of the flights. However, officials have not provided further details, and the exact reason for the unauthorized entry remains unclear.

Despite the unusual nature of the incidents, Austrian authorities do not expect serious fallout. Bauer indicated that the matter would likely be handled through diplomatic channels rather than leading to formal consequences.

Still, the back to back airspace breaches have drawn attention to the importance of coordination between allied countries. Even among partners, strict rules govern military flights, especially when crossing national airspace without prior approval.

For Austria, a neutral country with carefully monitored skies, such incidents are taken seriously, even when they involve friendly nations.