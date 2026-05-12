Tehran Takes US to Hague Court Over Sanctions and Strikes

Iran has filed a formal lawsuit against the United States at an international court in The Hague, accusing Washington of military aggression, economic pressure, and threats of force during last year’s brief but intense conflict between the two countries, according to Tasnim News Agency.

According to Iranian media reports, the case was submitted to the Iran-United States Arbitration Tribunal under the title “Case A-34.” Tehran claims the United States violated the 1981 Algiers Declaration, an agreement that laid the foundation for relations between the two nations following the hostage crisis more than four decades ago.

Iran says the lawsuit is linked to what it described as a “12 day war” in June last year, during which American attacks allegedly targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. The Iranian government also cited continuing economic sanctions and repeated military threats by Washington as part of its complaint.

In its petition, Tehran argued that the United States breached the first paragraph of the Algiers Declaration, which commits Washington not to interfere directly or indirectly in Iran’s internal affairs, whether politically or militarily. Iranian officials claim that the alleged strikes, pressure campaigns, and threats clearly violated that commitment.

The lawsuit asks the tribunal to officially condemn the United States for breaking its international obligations. Iran is also demanding that Washington immediately end all forms of interference in Iranian affairs and provide guarantees that such actions will not happen again in the future.

In addition, Tehran is seeking full compensation for the damage it says was caused by the conflict, sanctions, and related actions.

The case adds another chapter to the long and troubled relationship between Iran and the United States, a relationship shaped by decades of mistrust, diplomatic tensions, and regional conflict. While the legal process at The Hague could take years, Iran’s move signals its effort to shift part of its confrontation with Washington from the battlefield to the courtroom.