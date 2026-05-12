EU to Hold Talks With Taliban on Afghan Migrant Returns

The European Union is preparing to open direct talks with Afghanistan’s current rulers on the sensitive issue of returning Afghan migrants, marking a cautious step into engagement without formal recognition, according to TOLOnews.

The European Commission confirmed that officials from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be invited to Brussels for technical discussions focused on migrant returns. A letter is expected to be sent to Kabul soon to arrange the meeting, though no date has yet been set.

The initiative, coordinated by Sweden, reflects growing pressure across Europe to manage migration flows. Around 20 European countries are involved in the effort, with a particular focus on returning Afghan nationals who have been denied asylum or who have criminal records.

European officials have stressed that the planned meeting will remain technical in nature. It is not intended as a political endorsement of the Taliban-led administration, which has not been formally recognized by the EU.

Still, analysts say such talks carry wider implications. “Migration is a global reality, and people move for many reasons,” said international relations analyst Bilal Omar. “When challenges arise, they should be addressed through cooperation between countries.” Another analyst, Sayed Zia Hossaini, noted that even technical cooperation can gradually open the door to broader political engagement.

Migration from Afghanistan has been significant over the past decade. According to EU data, member states received nearly one million asylum applications from Afghans between 2013 and 2024. At the same time, deportations have resumed in some countries. Germany, for instance, returned 25 individuals to Kabul in late April.

The issue is further complicated by regional developments. Since 2023, more than five million Afghans have returned from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, many under pressure or through forced deportations. These movements have added strain to Afghanistan’s already fragile economy and humanitarian situation.

As Europe weighs its next steps, the planned talks highlight a delicate balance between migration control, humanitarian concerns, and the political realities of engaging with Afghanistan’s current leadership.