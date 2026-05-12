Starmer Holds On — But the Hands Letting Go Are His Own

LONDON: On Tuesday, four of Keir Starmer’s own ministers walked away from his government, added their voices to a growing chorus of Labour MPs demanding that the British Prime Minister either step down immediately or at least set a date for his departure, according to BBC News. They did not leave quietly. Their resignations carried the weight of a verdict that the man at the top has lost the confidence of the party that put him there.

The numbers tell an uncomfortable story. More than 80 Labour MPs have now called on Starmer to go, while 110 others rushed to sign a counter-statement urging calm, warning that “this is no time for a leadership contest.” The party is not so much divided as it is visibly fracturing, its fault lines exposed for anyone willing to look.

Starmer, for his part, chose the language of stubbornness over surrender. At a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, he told his ministers he would “get on with governing”, a phrase that sounded less like confidence and more like a man gripping the wheel of a car that others are trying to steer off the road. He noted, pointedly, that no formal leadership contest had been triggered, and the rules for doing so remain a procedural hurdle his opponents have yet to clear.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stepped into the storm with characteristic directness. “No-one seems to have the names to stand up” against Starmer, he told his restless colleagues, urging them to “take a breath” before doing something they might regret. It was the kind of advice that sounds reasonable in the morning and desperate by afternoon.

All eyes have now turned to Wednesday, when Starmer is scheduled to meet Health Secretary Wes Streeting; a man widely seen as the most credible rival waiting in the wings. Whether that meeting is a conversation between colleagues or a quiet negotiation between a present and a future prime minister, nobody is saying. But in politics, timing is everything, and Wednesday morning feels like it carries the weight of something larger than a diary appointment.